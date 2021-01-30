Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

