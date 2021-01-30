Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.29 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

