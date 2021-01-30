Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $22.01 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

