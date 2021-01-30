Wells Fargo & Company Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $96.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NYSE NEP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

