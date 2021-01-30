Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $18.00 per share. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 208.70%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in The Kroger by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after buying an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.