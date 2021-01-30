Wells Fargo & Company Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $50.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE USFD opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in US Foods by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

