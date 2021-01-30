Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Welltower stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Welltower by 51.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

