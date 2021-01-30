Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by 140166

140166 lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.28.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

