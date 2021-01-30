West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WJRYY opened at $53.60 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

