WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 61,591 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 3.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $69,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,584. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.