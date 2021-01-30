Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GDO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

