Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 391.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

