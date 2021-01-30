Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

