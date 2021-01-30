Westwood Management Corp IL Buys 1,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

