Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTBDY shares. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

