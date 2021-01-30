Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$4.58. 3,485,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.0100421 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.