William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

