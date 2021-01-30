William C. Bryant III Buys 830 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III acquired 830 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $11,130.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,344.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

