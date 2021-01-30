Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

