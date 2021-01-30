WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.10

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.10 and traded as high as $48.02. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 566,938 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

