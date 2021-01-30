WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 6,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Get WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.