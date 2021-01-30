Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,026,000 after buying an additional 182,612 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

