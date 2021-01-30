Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,978 shares of company stock valued at $73,479,364. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 539.92 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.