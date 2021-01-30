Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 653 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

