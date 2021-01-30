Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 915 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,855,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Shares of SGEN opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

