Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $117,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

