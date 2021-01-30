Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $137,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

