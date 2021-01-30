Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $170,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NFLX opened at $532.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

