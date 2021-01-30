Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $175,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

