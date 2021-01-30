Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,695 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

