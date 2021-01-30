Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MP stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

