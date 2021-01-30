Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

