Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $150,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

