Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

