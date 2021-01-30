World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. 1,573,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,099. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

