WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $688.82

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $688.82 and traded as high as $777.80. WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at $765.80, with a volume of 2,461,699 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP plc (WPP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 803.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The firm has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

