Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.89 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $44.48 or 0.00130194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $109.59 million and approximately $57.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,463,877 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

