WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $101.10.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

