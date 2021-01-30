Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.83

Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.83 and traded as high as $135.71. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 421,279 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £105.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

Xaar plc (XAR.L) Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

