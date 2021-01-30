Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. Xcel Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

