Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

