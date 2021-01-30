XMax Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, XMax has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $2.80 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00906120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.10 or 0.04277182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018140 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,131,244,411 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

