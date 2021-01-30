XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.37

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.37 and traded as low as $117.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 5,992 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The stock has a market cap of £245.09 million and a P/E ratio of 39.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

