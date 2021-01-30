XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,561.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $81,561.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00919169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.67 or 0.04340940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018365 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

