Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

