Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at CIBC

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.34. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4743053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

