Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

YLLXF opened at $3.90 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

