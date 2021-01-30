Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Shares Gap Up to $213.00

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.00, but opened at $223.50. Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) shares last traded at $212.50, with a volume of 288,494 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.74. The company has a market cap of £182.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

About Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

