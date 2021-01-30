YFIVE FINANCE Hits One Day Volume of $141,511.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $57,352.52 and approximately $141,511.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE token can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00009263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00130188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00264113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064979 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.83 or 0.92151917 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,149 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Trading

YFIVE FINANCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

