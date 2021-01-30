YFValue Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance.

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.